Shop Spring Trends at Apricot Lane Boutique

Joana visited Apricot Lane Boutique to find out what styles are going to be big for Spring. If you're looking to update your wardrobe, Apricot Lane has you covered with all the Spring trends:

Denim is definitely back. Denim jeans, shorts and jackets are going to be everywhere.

Off-the-shoulder tops are in. Whether you wear them off both shoulders, or just pulled down on one side, this trend is great for women of all ages.

The new trend is for dresses to be just below the knee, called "midi."

White is a big trend for Spring, especially when paired with a cool texture.

Cut outs are still in this season.

Florals are back in, which is common for Spring. You'll find them in tiny prints, large graphics, and everything in between.

Romantic, fun and flirty silhouettes with boho vibes are a big trend this Spring.

Appliques are going to be a huge trend- on shirts, jackets, jeans, you name it!

Distressed shorts with a higher rise are cool and comfortable.

Kelsey and Linnore at Apricot Lane Boutique want to help update your Spring wardrobe! Go in and see their new stuff, and for three days only you can get 20% off one item! Today through Thursday, just mention Colorado's Best to receive the discount.

It's Apricot Lane at The Streets at Southglenn. Call them at (303)955-7452, or visit them online at albcentennial.com. And be sure to follow them on Facebook to see new styles and get discounts.