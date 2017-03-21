Several breweries participating in Colorado Pint Day to raise money for Colorado Brewers Guild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The second annual Colorado Pint Day is Wednesday as part of Colorado Craft Beer Week.

Several area breweries are taking part in the event that will donate $1 from each pint sold to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

The Colorado Brewers Guild is a "non-profit trade association who promotes and protects the Colorado craft brewing industry."

"This year we worked with independent artist, Liam Ashurst, to create limited edition artwork for the Colorado 14er glass," the website states. "We used a 16oz glass and created a 14oz pour line to create the perfect pour."

"Yes, this glass is part style, part education and all Colorado. We also used some super cool metallic gold and blue inks to make this feel a little extra special."

According to the Colorado Brewers Guild, our state has more than 350 craft breweries licenses spread out over more than 90 cities.

These days the industry itself pumps more than 1.7 billion dollars into Colorado - and employs more than 7,700 people.

There's a lot to be proud of when it comes to our craft breweries - especially when you hear 94 percent of them donate to charities and participate in fundraising.

For a full list of breweries participating in Colorado Pint Day visit ColoradoBeer.org.