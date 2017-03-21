RTD bus driver charged in fiery crash in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The RTD bus driver involved in a fiery, four-vehicle crash in Boulder County on Monday morning has been charged with careless driving resulting in injury, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Richard Castle, 73, was issued a court summons after the bus rear-ended a stopped commercial van, sandwiching it against a semiflatbed truck and causing the van to catch fire.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. in the 6600 block of Arapahoe Road east of Boulder.

The Colorado State Patrol said the semitruck and the van, which were traveling together in the westbound lanes, were turning stopped to turn into a parking lot with hazard lights on when the bus slammed into the van.

“I don’t know exactly what was going on with the driver of the RTD bus,” trooper Nate Reid told the Boulder Daily Camera.

The van burst into flames with the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Gabriel Arguello, still inside.

He was rescued and taken to Boulder Community Health Foothills Hospital, then airlifted to University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora with serious injuries.

One of three passengers on the bus was taken to a hospital. The other two were treated and released at the scene, the Daily Camera reported. Castle was taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

A fourth vehicle involved in the crash, a Chevrolet Malibu, hit the back of the bus. The driver was taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries, the Colorado State Patrol said.