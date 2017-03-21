RACE4Kids’ Health 5k & Expo
What: Frank Shorter RACE4Kids’ Health 5k & Expo
When: Sunday, April 9, 2017 from 8am- Noon
Where: 1STBANK Center (Click for map)
2 Your Health is excited for this year’s Frank Shorter RACE4Kids’ Health 5k & Expo. We are passionate about health living, and children’s health is no exception.
Centura Health and Healthy Learning Paths invite you to step into the power of health at the 8th annual Frank Shorter RACE4Kids’ Health 5K and Expo.
Colorado’s Own Channel 2 reporter Michael Konopasek will emcee this fun-filled day so be sure to say hello! Proceeds benefit Healthy Learning Paths, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded with a rebellious spirit and bold mission: to spread the power of health for children while leading the way to health conscious communities.
Schedule of events:
7:30 am Doors Open
8:00 am – 12:00 noon Odyssey Expo, Where Science, Engineering & Health Collide4Kids
9:00 am 5K Run/Walk by Centura Health
10:00 am Mazzola’s Miracle Fun Run/Walk
10:45 am Awards Ceremony
11:15 am Applebee’s Buzz
11:30 am Diaper Dash
Noon Closing Ceremony
For more information and to register visit www.frankshorterrace4kids.com/