× RACE4Kids’ Health 5k & Expo

What: Frank Shorter RACE4Kids’ Health 5k & Expo

When: Sunday, April 9, 2017 from 8am- Noon

Where: 1STBANK Center (Click for map)

2 Your Health is excited for this year’s Frank Shorter RACE4Kids’ Health 5k & Expo. We are passionate about health living, and children’s health is no exception.

Centura Health and Healthy Learning Paths invite you to step into the power of health at the 8th annual Frank Shorter RACE4Kids’ Health 5K and Expo.

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 reporter Michael Konopasek will emcee this fun-filled day so be sure to say hello! Proceeds benefit Healthy Learning Paths, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded with a rebellious spirit and bold mission: to spread the power of health for children while leading the way to health conscious communities.

Schedule of events:

7:30 am Doors Open

8:00 am – 12:00 noon Odyssey Expo, Where Science, Engineering & Health Collide4Kids

9:00 am 5K Run/Walk by Centura Health

10:00 am Mazzola’s Miracle Fun Run/Walk

10:45 am Awards Ceremony

11:15 am Applebee’s Buzz

11:30 am Diaper Dash

Noon Closing Ceremony

For more information and to register visit www.frankshorterrace4kids.com/