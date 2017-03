Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Product of the Day: New Mom Comics

Time now for our product of the day! This is 'New Mom Comics' by Alison Wong.

It covers the first year of having a baby and even helps guide parents who are feeling lost and overwhelmed all with a sense of humor.

The book covers everything from breastfeeding to diaper blowouts. It`s a perfect gift for new parents or those who are expecting.

You can get it at NewMomComics.com for 15 dollars.

http://newmomcomics.com/