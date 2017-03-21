× Person of interest sought in murder of El Paso County teens

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in the murder of two teens earlier this month.

Police want to talk with 18-year-old Diego Carlos Chacon about the deaths of Natalie Partida, 16, and Derek Greer, 15.

Authorities say Chacon also goes by the nickname Casper. Police believe that he may have information that is important to the investigation.

Greer and Partida were found dead along the shoulder of Old Pueblo Road just south of Hanover Road near Fountain on March 12.

On Monday, police arrested Gustavo Marquez, 19, as a suspect in the case.

Marquez was arrested less than a month before the murder of the teens for allegedly attacking and trying to kidnap a woman.

Anyone with information on Chacon or the case is asked to call police at 719-390-5555.