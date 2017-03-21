× Owner of emaciated boxer ‘Spartan’ charged with animal cruelty, neglect

DENVER — The owner who surrendered an emaciated boxer to a veterinary clinic in Denver is now facing charges, police announced Monday.

Tyler Hicks, 32, turned over the rights to “Spartan” at the Hermosa Veterinary Clinic in North Denver on March 14.

Vets said the dog was in very bad shape.

Spartan should weigh about 60 pounds but came in closer to 35 pounds.

Spartan was suffering from starvation, but Hobo Care Boxer Rescue did an ultrasound and didn’t find any other health issues.

Staff at the Hermosa Veterinary Clinic worked around the clock for several days to get Spartan’s appetite back to a healthy level.

They hope he’ll be healthy enough to be put up for adoption by the end of April.

Last week, the Westminster Police Department said their animal management officers had opened an investigation into Spartan’s case.

On Tuesday officials announced they had charged Hicks with animal cruelty and animal neglect.