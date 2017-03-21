Mayor proclaiming today ‘Denver Immigration Day of Action’

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock is proclaiming March 21 “Denver Immigration Day of Action.”

The mayor’s office said the proclamation is part of “a new effort to showcase the diverse people who make Denver the beautiful home we are all proud of.”

The mayor is scheduled to make the proclamation at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, on the front steps of the City and County Building, according to a statement released by the mayor’s office.

The statement said, in part:

“The contributions of immigrants to the fabric of the American experience are many. To celebrate and elevate those contributions, Mayor Michael B. Hancock and the City and County of Denver will join with cities across the country in reaffirming the city’s commitment to supporting immigrants and immigrant communities. “Mayor Hancock and community leaders will bring a renewed face and voice to the issue of immigration, reminding ourselves of what makes this country – and this city – great, and the role that every person has in making the United States the country that it is today.”

You can read the full text of the proclamation here.

We will have a news team at the event to cover any developments and will post updates here.