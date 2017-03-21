× Lyons restaurant significantly damaged in early-morning fire

LYONS, Colo. — A Lyons restaurant suffered up to $30,000 in damages in an early-morning fire Tuesday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire was first reported at Mojos Taqueria at 216 Main St. about 12:40 a.m. Callers said they could see flames coming from the business, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office as well as the Lyons, Hygiene and Lefthand fire protection districts responded to the scene.

Most of the damage was to a wooden deck and the exterior wall of the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, but it caused $20,000 to $30,000 in damages, the sheriff’s office said.

No injuries were reported and no other structures were damaged.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation, but it does not appear to be criminal in nature, the sheriff’s office said.