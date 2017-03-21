Dr. Jacob Fletcher from Well Beings Chiropractic Family Health shows us the benefits of foam rolling. Foam rolling can be a great way to address tight muscles and increase flexibility. Click the link to download a description of foam rolling and a few example exercises.
How to use a foam roller
