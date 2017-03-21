× Furniture Row’s Erik Jones off to good start in rookie season

Erik Jones’ No. 77 Furniture Row Racing had its best race of the year in Sunday’s Camping World 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Finishing 8th, the rookie driver is building momentum each race.

“It gives us a lot of confidence that we are improving each week,” says Jones. “Eventually we will find ourselves closer to the top of the standings and hopefully start contending for wins as time goes by.”

Erik Jones, 20, is one of 2 rookie drivers who placed in the top 10 on Sunday. Fellow Toyota driver Daniel Suarez finished seventh. It’s early, but Jones is getting noticed for his performance on the track, “It’s great to hear compliments form drivers who I have looked up to for a long time.”

Jones currently ranks 18th among drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

You can watch the fifth race of the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series, Sunday, March 26th Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA on FOX31 Denver at 1:30pm.