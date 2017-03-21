Fire danger: Homeless people turn to mountain camping to avoid city struggles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- Taxpayers in Colorado are on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay for the cost of fighting Boulder's recent Sunshine wildfire. Investigators are still looking for clues that could point them to the person or people responsible.

Boulder County deputies said all of their evidence points to a campfire at what appears to have been a transient camp site. The cost of fighting the fire is estimated to be more than $730,000. The question remains-- who started it?

"At this point, we're trying to gather leads from the community," said Commander Mike Wagner with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the point of origin appears to be a homeless campsite. The area, popular for hiking, is also popular for those who find it difficult to camp in the city.

Happy Benaim is an urban, sometimes rural, camper who prefers living near Boulder Creek. When the Sunshine wildfire started, he said he was at the base of the foothills ... waking up to that wildfire smell.

"This whole area filled with smoke," Happy explained. "You could tell something was going on."

He said it's not uncommon to see homeless people lighting fires in the to make it through cold mountain nights.

"It's just for sheer survival," said Happy. "There's people that'll light fires just to keep the frost bite off. It's a real thing."

Cities with camping bans, like Denver and Boulder, make it difficult for those without homes to camp in urban areas. Homeless people told FOX31 that, many times, they don't feel safe camping in cities. But Happy is one who knows mountain camping comes with its own dangers at the hands of Mother Nature.

"It's actually very dry up there, and because it hasn't rained, fire is really a no, no," he said.

Boulder County leaders said fire restrictions are in place, meaning open burning is illegal, especially during high-risk days. Those who break that law could face $500 citations. Meanwhile, deputies said they're working to reach out to anyone who may be tempted to light a fire.

"We try to educate everyone on these issues, not just one population, transient, homeless," said Wagner.

Deputies attempt to get their message out to hikers and nature enthusiasts as well-- making sure they know the law.

No one was reported as injured in the Sunshine wildfire, and no structures were lost. Crews were still monitoring hotspots as of late Tuesday. The fire is now fully contained.