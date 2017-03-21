Popular Cherry Cricket announces reopening date after November fire

DENVER — The popular Cherry Cricket restaurant that has been closed since just before Thanksgiving because of a fire will reopen next month, the owners announced Tuesday.

The restaurant at 2461 E. Second Ave. in Cherry Creek North, known for its famed burgers, suffered extensive damage on Nov. 23 after a fire started near the cooking grill. There were no injuries.

After extensive repairs, the restaurant will reopen at 11 a.m. April 11.

“Despite being cleaned up and brought back to its original state, the Cricket will remain the ‘black sheep’ of Cherry Creek North,” Cherry Cricket co-owner Lee Driscoll said in a statement.

“We didn’t let any fancy restaurant designers anywhere near it, but we did spruce up the restrooms, which we don’t imagine anyone will complain about.”

The Cricket will offer a special Fire Belly Burger in April. For every Fire Belly Burger sold, $1 will be given to the firehouses that helped save the restaurant.

The restaurant will also hold events each day from April 11-16 to mark the reopening.

The Cherry Cricket is owned by Breckenridge-Wynkoop, a restaurant group that also owns Wynkoop Brewing, Ale House at Amato’s and Breckenridge Colorado Craft.

Breckenridge-Wynkoop plans to remodel Breck on Blake at 2220 Blake St. later this year and turn it into a new Ballpark Cherry Cricket. There is no estimate for when the conversion will take place.