Don’t let spring fever affect your judgement on sprinklers

DENVER -- Despite the warm weather, experts recommend you wait to turn on your sprinklers.

Dan Stifflear has been flooded with phone calls from folks overcome by spring fever.

"We're getting a ton of calls. We've probably had 15 to 20 calls today," Stifflear said.

Dan is perhaps better known by his company name, "The Sprinkler Guy." This time of year he typically isn't busy turning on sprinkler systems. This year is an exception.

"People are chomping at the bit go get their sprinklers on," Stifflear said.

However, as much as you might want to "make it rain," Dan is advising people to wait. The unseasonably warm weather is tricking many into making bad decisions that could lead to headaches later on.

"Your pipes could freeze and burst on the side of your house. Then you're stuck with a repair bill plus a flood clean-up," Stifflear said.

The average date for the last freeze of the season in Denver is May 5, and it's been later than that 3 of the last 5 years.

"We will get a 20 degree day in April. Historically, it says it will happen. So all of you turning it on (the water) soon you better be careful," Stifflear said.

Denver homeowner Ron Huff doesn't need to hear that twice.

"Yeah, it's pretty early for that," he said.

However, this master gardener says he can see why people are confused. The National Weather Service says plants are blooming about 20 days earlier than normal this spring.

"I remember seeing a lot of blooming trees in April. Now I'm seeing them at the end of March," Huff said.