Denver’s Most Popular Dog Breeds

We all know Denver is a dog-friendly city, but do you know the city's most popular dog breeds? The Labrador Retriever is the #1 in Denver and nationally according to The American Kennel Club. Following labs are German Shepherds, and #3 are Golden Retrievers. Fourth are Bulldogs, not to be confused with #5 on the list, French Bulldogs. Bernese Mountain Dogs came in 6th. Also in the top 10 are Great Danes and Siberian Huskies.