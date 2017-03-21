Denver’s most popular dog breeds stay same for 2016

DENVER — The five most popular dog breeds in Denver stayed the same in 2016, the American Kennel Club said Tuesday.

The Labrador retriever was the top dog in the Mile High City, as well as in Atlanta, Boston and Houston, and the U.S. overall.

The popular Lab was followed by the German shepherd, golden retriever, bulldog and French Bulldog. It was the same order as 2015.

Bernese mountain dogs were No. 6, with Rottweilers dropping to No. 11. Great Danes made a big jump in Denver, going from No. 19 to No. 9, as well as Siberian huskies, from No. 17 to No. 10.

Despite the Rottweiler’s drop in Denver, the breed continues to climb nationally, the ACA said. It was the eighth most popular breed in 2016 nationally, its highest ranking since 1997, when it was No. 2.