Denver police trying to identify man with amnesia

DENVER — Denver police say a man hit by a car last week can’t remember who he is.

The Denver Police Department released a photo of the man on Tuesday.

Police said the man was hit by a car while walking near Speer Boulevard and West 8th Avenue on Thursday, March 16.

“He was treated at Denver Health Medical Center, but is having difficulty remembering who he is,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately at 720.913.7867.