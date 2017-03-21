× Denver comic Adam Cayton-Holland getting special on Comedy Central

DENVER — A comic from Denver is getting a half-hour special on Comedy Central.

Adam Cayton-Holland is one of 14 comedians selected to star in their own stand-up specials.

The series of specials was previously called “The Half Hour” but this season will be called “Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents.”

The specials will be taped at The Civic in New Orleans in April.

I don't understand why anyone organizes family reunions when a funeral is always right around the corner. — Adam Cayton-Holland (@CaytonHolland) March 13, 2017

The performance for Cayton-Holland’s taping is scheduled for April 20 at 7:30 p.m. If you’re going to be in the area, you can register here for free tickets. You must be 18 or older.

See the full lineup of comedians getting specials here.

If you want to see Cayton-Holland here in Denver, his next show is Saturday, April 8, at Ratio Beerworks. See his full schedule here.

He also has a podcast called “My Dining Room Table” and is pretty active on Twitter.