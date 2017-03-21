Denver City Council makes slow progress to fix developer parking loophole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The city of Denver takes another step toward fixing parking problems caused by new developments that don’t provide off-street parking.

The loophole has been around for about a decade--but now developers are taking full advantage of it.

Worried neighbors demand city council take action.

Already, council members have put a moratorium in place to stop any additional developers from using what’s called a small-lot parking exemption.

That means developers don’t have to provide any off-street parking on lots 6,250-square-feet or less.

Without that extra parking, it makes parking for existing neighbors even more difficult, as they all compete for a limited resource.

At the five-story Humboldt Micro Apartments, 108 studio apartments will go up, with just 45 off-premise parking spots to accommodate the new residents.

Some neighbors suspect that parking will be paid. But we were unable to confirm that.

A group that opposes the exemption says there are currently 11 similar projects in the works throughout Denver.

Council is trying to tighten up the use of the exemption.

It might require developers provide parking for units either above the first or third floors of new projects.

Council is also weighing a proposal to create a “transportation demand management” program that directly impacts developers.

“Where a project receives parking reductions, they must provide alternatives. They must provide multiple modes of transportation, whether it’s Car2Go, bike sharing or transit passes, things like that,” Denver City Council member Albus Brooks said.

“Denver is always going to have cars—you can live without a car--but to enjoy all the amenities of Colorado, you are going to have a car, most people do,” said Denver resident Bill Vanderlan.

Vanderlan is also happy to hear developers might have to inform neighbors of their projects.

He says the Humboldt project came out of the blue, without any resident input.

City council wants to hear from Denver residents on this issue.

It’ll hold a public hearing April 17.

The moratorium on the small-lot parking exemption expires May 26.

Council hopes to have some good neighborhood safeguards in place by then