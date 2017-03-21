Spring is finally here, and with the promise of warm weather, people are ready to start sprucing up their homes. Contractor Chip Wade, the Emmy winning host of Elbow Room, Curb Appeal, The Block, and several other HGTV shows, joined us with some pointers on Spring projects.
Chip Wade’s Tips to Spruce Up Your Home This Spring
-
Man robbed after falling victim to online dating scam in Colorado Springs
-
Police find 60-pound pig ‘hogging the road’ in Colorado Springs
-
Rockies win first spring training game of 2017
-
Tips and Tricks for Smart Spring Cleaning
-
Fort Carson issues shelter-in-place order for high winds
-
-
Man found dead in Colorado Springs motor home fire
-
Landlord caught having sex in tenants’ bed, cleans up with wife’s wedding dress
-
Mad Greens is Serving Up a Fresh Spring Menu
-
Greyhound passengers stuck in mountains, delayed 24 hours
-
Missing 8-year-old girl found in Colorado Springs
-
-
Bodies of 2 adults, 2 children discovered in Colorado Springs trailer park
-
Police searching for third suspect in armed home invasion
-
7-year-old boy dies after falling during hike southwest of Colorado Springs