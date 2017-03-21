Check out the Fluid Market App

The Fluid Market App is available in the App Store and Play Store. It helps people get the items they need at a reasonable price, and make money by sharing what they already own. Along the way, Fluid users help the environment by reducing unnecessary consumption.
