Broncos Salute to Fans Tour will visit 11 Colorado cities

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – The Broncos Salute to Fans Tour will visit 11 cities across Colorado this spring.

The tour, which will feature the opportunity to meet Broncos players, cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot, will visit the locations across the state from April 21 to June 3.

The goal of the tour is to increase “the bond between the Broncos and communities across the state,” the team said.

“This is an initiative we are extremely proud of and one that Broncos staff and players alike look forward to being a part of every year,” Broncos Director of Marketing Ted Santiago said in a statement. “We recognize that our fans extend beyond Denver and this is an opportunity for us to reach fans all across the state of Colorado.”

The events will be free and open to the public. More information is available on the Broncos website.

April 21: Cortez

April 22: Del Norte

April 23: Trinidad

May 5: Fort Morgan

May 6: Woodland Park

May 7: Aurora

May 12: Gunnison

May 13: Cañon City

May 19: Steamboat Springs

May 20: Aspen

June 3: Fort Collins