Body of yacht crew member who tried to save CSU student found

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The body of a yacht crew member who tried to save a Colorado State University student in choppy waters off the Florida coast last week has been recovered, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

A boater reported a body floating in the water about three miles west of Egmont Key in the Tampa Bay area on Monday afternoon. The body was later identified as 27-year-old Andrew Dillman of New York.

On Tuesday, 21-year-old Jie Luo was with 14 other Chinese CSU students on spring break. Five of the students went swimming in the choppy waters but got caught up in a current.

Four of the students were able to swim back to the boat, but Luo could not not. Dillman, jumped in after him, but he also got caught up in the swift currents. Neither was wearing a flotation device.

The Coast Guard called off the search on Friday. Luo’s body has not been recovered.