Who: Big Idea Project

What: Big Idea State Competition

When: Saturday, May 13th from 5:30 pm-8:30 pm

Where: Aspen Academy in Greenwood Village (click for map)

The next generation of FOX31 Problem Solvers will be showcasing their hard work this May! As part of our passion for solving problems, we are proud to partner with the Big Idea Project for their 3rd Annual Big Idea State Competition.

The Big Idea Project is a system that allows students and schools to make a difference in our Colorado community. Students identify a need in society they would like to do something about, work together to design a plan of action, and then make their big idea come to life.

The top five selected Big Idea Project teams from Colorado’s schools will come together to share their stories of impact for the chance to receive a scholarship for their hard work. Their stories and work will inspire and ignite a new hope in the next generation of Problem Solvers.

For more info visit bigideaproject.org.