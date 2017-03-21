Arapahoe County first in Colorado to use license plate renewing kiosks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- Arapahoe County will become the first county in Colorado to allow residents to use kiosks to renew their license plate at the Division of Motor Vehicles.

The idea is thanks to the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Matt Crane.

"If they need to renew their license plate, they can come to these kiosks. They can use cash, check or credit card and they can walk away with the actual renewal tabs," Crane said.

Matt Smith slated up to three hours to spend on the dreaded yearly renewal odyssey, turns out after using the kiosk for the first time, he was done in about three minutes.

"It saved me a lot of time so I'm happy with it," Smith said.

The kiosks, made by Intellectual Technology Inc. out of California, cost around $33,000 each. The cost to the county? Zero.

The $3 transaction fee pays for the machine and the maintenance.

Now, the only problem we see you might have using the new kiosks is, what to do with all that time you saved using them.