Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos demonstrates giant robot suit

NEW YORK — Jeff Bezos demonstrated a robot suit over the weekend, and he looked pretty happy about it.

The Amazon CEO tweeted a photo of himself testing out a giant mechanical robot suit at the company’s exclusive MARS conference late Sunday night. The conference focuses on machine-learning, home automation, robotics and space.

“Why do I feel so much like Sigourney Weaver?” Bezos asked the audience, referring to the actress’s lead role in “Alien.”

The robot was designed by South Korean company Hankook Mirae Technology and is almost 14 feet tall, according to the company’s website.

One MARS attendee tweeted a video of Bezos causing the robot’s arms to flail.

Others took to Twitter and joked that Bezos he looks like a villain from ‘Iron Man’ and seems ready for “world domination.”

@JeffBezos

Billionaire – check

Own spaceship – check

Army of drones – check

Robot battlesuit – check

You are the level 7 boss baddie! — Nick Gannon (@lazylovelace) March 20, 2017

According to Forbes, Bezos is now the third-richest person in the world.