13-year-old girl missing during family vacation in Colorado Springs found safe in Texas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 13-year-old girl who disappeared while vacationing with her family in Colorado Springs last week has been found safe in Texas, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Adalie Rivera of Lubbock, Texas, had been missing since early Friday morning. She was was staying with her family staying at the Quality Inn Colorado Springs Airport hotel.

Police said she was found in Dumas, Texas, in the Texas Panhandle, about 315 miles southeast of Colorado Springs and about 170 miles north of Lubbock.

Police did not provide any other details, only saying the investigation continues.