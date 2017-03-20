Watch live: April the giraffe’s calf is ‘sticking out’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe’s calf is “sticking out” as the popular animal draws closer to giving birth, zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park said.

While the calf is moving up, officials said Sunday they were happy with April’s progress but that she was still not in labor.

On Monday morning, the calf continued to stay toward the back end of April.

“Observation over night peaked our interest a few times, but nothing to report just yet,” officials wrote on Facebook. “April is eating but not as ravenous as days prior.”

The park began streaming on Feb. 23, showing April preparing to give birth and drawing worldwide attention.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.