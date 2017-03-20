× Von Miller ProCamp

What: Von Miller ProCamp

When: June 20-21, 2017 from 9am-12:30pm

Where: Englewood High School (click for map)

Join FOX31 for the Von Miller ProCamp. Learn from and interact with Denver All-Pro Linebacker Von Miller at his annual two-day camp, where he and other coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction. Kids will enjoy fundamental football skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Campers will be placed into small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction.

The camp is open to boys & girls in grades 1-8 and is great for athletes of all skill levels, whether they are new to the game or have been playing for years. Each camper will receive a limited-edition camp t-shirt, a camp team photo with Von, and a souvenir autograph (item provided).

Be sure to sign up the kids for this unique experience and a chance to hang out with our FOX31 sports team including Nick Griffith, Kami Carmann and Bruck Haertl.

This camp fills up quickly so register soon at vonmillercamp.com.