Tips and Tricks for Smart Spring Cleaning

Spring has definitely sprung! We had beautiful weather all weekend long. You probably opened up your windows to air out your home, and you may have been looking around thinking about what needs to be freshened up. Well before you dive into Spring cleaning, we want to share a few tips and tricks to help you save money as you mark off your checklist:
- Look for discounts. According to USA Today, April is one of the best times to buy a vacuum at places like Amazon and Shark.
- You can save even more by making your own cleaning supplies. For example, the folks at Molly Maid suggest cleaning stainless steel with baby oil, using dryer sheets as dusting rags, and charcoal briquettes as air fresheners in your car.
- You can rent equipment. Things like sanders, polishers, and carpet cleaners can be rented from home improvement stores like Home Depot and Lowe's.
- Sell your old stuff on apps like Thredup, Poshmark, and Vinted. Or better yet, hold a yard sale to get rid of clothing and electronics.
- Donate anything you don't sell or throw away to charity, then write off your donations on your taxes.
- Instead of buying new Spring decor, freshen up what you already have. Stain that old wooden table, or paint your dresser a new color.
- If it's time to invest in some furniture or appliances, wait until May to buy. You could get as much as 60% off on home furnishings, mattresses and more over Memorial Day weekend.
- When you do make those purchases, utilize a credit card that will maximize your savings and rewards.
- Finally, don't forget to clean up your wallet! Get rid of expired coupons, and register for free loyalty programs at stores that you shop at frequently.