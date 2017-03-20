Sunshine Fire 100 percent contained, residents return home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- After days battling a wildfire that spread along the Sunshine Canyon in Boulder County, crews have finally contained the blaze on Monday evening.

Residents that were forced to evacuate all returned home Monday morning.

The Larson family packed up their necessities early Sunday morning.

"My son noticed an orange glow over the hillside and that's when you can start smelling the smoke," said Gregg Larson.

The family said although the prepared for the worst, they still hoped for the best.

Larson and his family has dealt with 3 dangerous grass fires within the last few years but this is the first time they had to pack up and get out. Larson captured stunning video of the flames ripping through the Canyon.

"You can see the fire growing and these trees getting engulfed in flames within seconds," said Larson.

Fire officials described the Canyon as summer-like with very dry conditions. Officials believe the fire was started by a transient passing through the area.

"It's really frustrating because I don’t think there's a good solution and I worry about the kids and where we are presents a lot of challenges," said Brooke Larson.

Fighting these large wildfires does come with a hefty price tag. The Boulder County Sheriff is responsible for filing emergency fire fund assistance from the state to cover these expenses.

Sheriff Joe Pelle said nearly $500,000 was spent Sunday on the helicopters, tankers and hundreds of firefighters.