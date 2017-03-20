It's that time of year when we schedule our Spring getaways or make plans for a great Summer vacation. Journalist Kinga Philipps has hosted numerous travel shows that have taken her all over the world. She joined us today with some timely travel tips.
Spring and Summer Travel Trends
-
Airfares from Denver to Europe drop
-
CDOT brainstorming how to cut traffic on I-70 mountain corridor
-
Better Business Bureau warns of Spring Break Scams
-
Utah couple gets 19,000 applications for globetrotting nanny position
-
Colorado senators criticize Trump executive order on travel ban
-
-
Everyday Fit- New Testing for Kid Athletes & Concussions
-
Glenwood Springs purchases Doc Holliday’s gun
-
Potential snowfall Tuesday could bring travel impacts to metro area, state
-
Disney Park Prices Increase
-
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream for a good cause on Monday
-
-
Slim down for Spring and Summer & Tighten Your Neck, Chin and Jowls
-
Slim Down for Spring and Summer, and Tighten Your Neck, Chin and Jowls
-
Get Beach Ready with MD Body and MedSpa