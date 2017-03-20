× Restock the Pantry

Who: Denver Rescue Mission

What: Restock the Pantry

As we enter spring in Colorado, we breathe a sigh of relief that we are crawling out of the cold months, but there are still challenging times ahead for those outside.

While many of us think about helping our neighbors over the holidays, the need is significant year-round, and the Denver Rescue Mission receives fewer donations during the warmer weather months. To combat this decline, the FOX31 Denver Problem Solvers has teamed up with the Denver Rescue Mission to promote its annual Restock the Pantry.

Cash donations of any amount as well as health and hygiene products and non-perishable food items go a long way to helping our neighbors in need. You can drop donations off at the Ministry Outreach Center (click for map) or you can make a secure online donation by clicking here.

Many on our team work directly with the Denver Rescue Mission, including Everyday’s own Kathie J who volunteers and serves lunches to those in need.

http://kdvr.com/2016/07/12/restock-the-pantry-with-denver-rescue-mission/

For more information about the Denver Rescue Mission visit denverrescuemission.org.