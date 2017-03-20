Reduce Your Body Fat 24% in Just 25 Minutes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you spent hours at the gym, trying to unsuccessfully get rid of excess pockets of fat on your body? Maybe you're hoping some fad diet will finally work? Well, you don't have to kill yourself at the gym, or drastically alter your diet to get the body you want! There's a new 25 minute procedure that's clinically proven to reduce body fat by up to 24% with no pain and no downtime! Nick Tvrdik from Lohi Lipo Laser Clinic joined us in studio to show us the amazing results people are getting with this new procedure.

Lohi Lipo Laser Clinic has a great offer for our Colorado's Best viewers: call now to book your free consultation and get the new SculpSure treatment for just $1,200! Plus, you'll get those three LightPod sessions to maximize results. Those sessions alone are worth $600. This offer is only available for the first 15 callers, so call right now at (303)331-2005. You can visit them online at lohilipolaser.com.