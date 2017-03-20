Potential missing Von Miller helmet found among stolen Tom Brady Super Bowl jerseys

NEW YORK — A Broncos helmet possibly belonging to linebacker Von Miller that went missing after Super Bowl 50 was retrieved as part of the ongoing investigation that turned up two stolen Tom Brady Super Bowl jerseys, the NFL said Monday.

“The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media,” an NFL statement said.

The Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in February 2016. Miller’s helmet went missing after the game. Miller was named MVP.

Houston police chief Art Acevedo said at a news conference he was not aware of other memorabilia being retrieved, including the Broncos helmet.

The NFL declined further comment, referring all questions to the FBI, which is investigating the case.