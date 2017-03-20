× Police searching for suspect wanted for attempted kidnapping near Ruby Hill Park

DENVER – Police are searching for a suspect wanted for attempted kidnapping in January.

The attempted kidnapping happened near Ruby Hill Park at 1750 S. Pecos St. around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, police said.

Authorities say the suspect attempted to force the female victim into his older model gold sedan.

Police describe the suspect as a light skinned Hispanic male, 5’9” with a thin build.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.