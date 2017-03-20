Plants ‘leafing out’ up to 20 days earlier than normal

It’s the first day of spring but many plants are sprouting too early this year, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

“Plants are leafing out up to 20 days earlier than normal along the Urban Corridor & eastern Colorado Plains,” the NWS tweeted Moday.

You can see all the states south and east of us are dealing with the same thing.

Winter temperatures were scorching across the southern U.S. Temperatures ranged from 5 to 10 degrees warmer than average from southern Texas to Florida and as far north as the Great Lakes.

Colorado had its second warmest February on record with winter temperatures ranging from normal to as much as 5 degrees warmer than average across the mountains.

Abnormally warm and dry weather this March has also forced the statewide mountain snowpack to peak about one month early.