PHOTOS: What’s Old Is Rad Again. Three Nights of Rock and Roll With Samiam, The Gamits, And Armchair Martian

Denver — California’s Samiam made Colorado HQ last weekend for a mini tour up Interstate 25 from Colorado Springs, Denver to Ft Collins. They were out with Colorado’s The Gamits and Armchair Martian. They hosted a different local opening band each night from Cheap Perfume, Hotel Bar to Arliss Nancy.

It was a race up I25 pulling the speed limit North soundtracked by punk rock which made it feel faster. It was a quick weekend. Playing the Black Sheep in Colorado Springs, The Marquis Theater in Denver and Hodi’s Half Note in Fort Collins.

Samiam played tunes mostly from their later albums Ashtray and You Are Freaking Me Out with some Clumsy sprinkled on top, but no sign of Billy. At Least no performance of “Don’t Break Me.” They did play three great sets, all different each night. Jason Beebout Samiam’s singer asked on night one, “does this band make me look old.” The answer is no, it made the crowd feel young. Their career spans three decades, the music is timeless and takes you back to some many places in your heart and your mind.

The Black Sheep was an amazing show that was missed by too many, but the crowd was treated to show that felt like a listening party. The largest crowd at the Marquis Theater in Denver, the longest sets, the wildest dancing and loudest sign-a-longs. Fort Collin’s show was a hometown affair for Armchair Martian. It felt the most intimate. Possibly because of Armchair Martians’ guitarist and singer Jon Snodgrass’ relationship to Old Town. I asked him about it, “I know those sound guys and that room well. We didn’t even sound check and it was the best stage sound I had all Weekend and as good as anywhere ever.” It was excellent. Jon added, “After, I just pushed my gear to Surfside 7 & walked home.” Totally DIY and amazing. Arliss Nancy was great. The Gamits brought power melodic punk and fun covers to all three nights. At Hodi’s Half Note the local bands tee’d up Samiam to rock and they were right at home on that stage and “native-ish” by the end of this three night race up the Interstate.

I asked Jon about Armchair Martian, “we’re a band that made records between 1995 and 2001. We still play shows every five or ten years, it seems.” It feels as though that’s how often Samiam tours too, but the reality is they play shows in Europe and South America more frequently than that. Nonetheless, Colorado was treated to something very special. Have a look at the photos following all three nights. Hopefully, they’ll do it again, exactly the same, in another five or ten years.