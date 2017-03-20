× One killed in motorcycle, auto crash on South Sheridan Boulevard

DENVER – One person was killed after a vehicle and motorcycle crashed on the border in Denver on Monday night, police said.

It happened at the intersection of South Sheridan Boulevard and West Vassar Avenue around 8:15 p.m., near the border of Lakewood and Denver.

South Sheridan is closed between West Warren Avenue and West Yale Avenue while police investigate, Lakewood police said.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

