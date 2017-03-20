Officials suspect Sunshine Fire caused by humans; evacuations still in place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- It was a long night for hundreds of people and fire crews in Boulder.

Firefighters were still on the scene of the Sunshine Fire on Monday morning and people in 400 homes remain under a mandatory evacuation order.

Officials said the fire, which started Sunday morning, is 50 percent contained and they are hoping to gain full containment later Monday. But the weather will still be a major challenge.

Fire officials believe the fire near the Boulder city limits was human caused. The area is popular with hikers and transients who camp in the area.

Crews said the fire was about 60 acres in size. More than 250 firefighters from across the Denver metropolitan area raced to Boulder County as the wildfire grew in size early Sunday.

The fire is burning near the Seven Hills subdivision near Sunshine Canyon.

Most of the people forced out of their homes were able to stay with friends or family, some at a shelter set up on the east side of Boulder.

But no one is taking any chances.

"They've done a great job, and they're coming in from all communities," one evacuee said. "We're really grateful for that."