New Chips Movie-Dax Shepard & Michael Pena Interview

Let’s talk about the TV show that made it cool to be a motorcycle cop. Ponch and Jon ride again... as "Chips" comes back as a feature film.

Dax Sheppard and Michael Pena are starring as Ponch and Jon this time…working to bust a gang of crooked highway patrol officers in this new action comedy.

Our boss went to Hollywood to talk to the stars and he brought a photo to prove what a huge "Chips" fan he is.