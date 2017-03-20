Motorcyclist injured in crash 2 days after deadly collision in same Denver intersection

DENVER — A motorcyclist was injured after a collision with a vehicle on Monday morning, two days after a deadly crash in the same intersection, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. at East Fifth Avenue and Lincoln Street.

The motorcyclist, whose name, age and gender weren’t released, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle then crashed into the FOX31/KWGN building on the northeast corner of the intersection. She was not injured.

Two lanes of Lincoln Street were closed, and Fifth Avenue between Lincoln and Sherman Street were closed for the investigation.

On Saturday morning, a motorcyclist was killed in the same intersection.

Police said a man driving a pickup truck ran the stop sign at eastbound Fifth Avenue and struck the motorcyclist, who was traveling northbound on Lincoln.

The motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. There were no other injuries.