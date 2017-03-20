× Man accused of planting explosives in downtown Denver hotel goes before federal judge

DENVER — A man, who authorities said left explosive devices in his downtown Denver hotel room, went before a federal magistrate judge during his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Adam Hayat, 35, was arrested in Los Angeles after a flight from Denver following the incident in mid-February. Prosecutors said his actions led to a Denver Police Department Bomb Squad investigation and lock-down at the Downtown Sheraton, 1550 Court Place in Denver.

Hayat faces a one-count indictment of possession of a firearm– what prosecutors called a “destructive device.”

Guests were evacuated from the Sheraton Hotel and police were called after the devices were found in Hayat’s room, according to sources close to the investigation. The sources also told FOX31 the devices were a type of homemade bombs. The devices did not detonate and no one was injured.

Hayat was arrested a short time after the discovery near Los Angeles International Airport. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison and up to a quarter of a million dollars in fines.

The FBI, ATF, Denver Police Department and Los Angeles Police Department have all played roles in this case.

Hayat appeared tired, confused and anxious in his brown prison garb during his court hearing on Monday. He has tattoos on his neck and fingers.

A court-appointed attorney will represent him. His next hearing is set for Thursday at 10 a.m. in Denver.