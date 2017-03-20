Jimmy Buffet blocks Aurora woman from trademarking ‘Marijuanaville’

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora woman who had hoped to trademark the name “Marijuanaville” will have to come up with a different idea.

Rachel Bevis tried to register “Marijuanaville” as a trademark back in 2014, but Jimmy Buffett argued the name was too much like his “Margaritaville” brand, according to Law 360.

According to the report, judge Angela Lykos stated that both terms call to mind “a chemically induced mental paradise.”

“The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board said the name was confusingly similar to the title of Buffett’s famous song, which he has built into a brand of restaurants, apparel and other offerings,” the website reported. “There are dozens of “Margaritaville” branded resorts, casinos, bars, restaurants and stores in the U.S. and abroad as well as products lines ranging from barbecue sauce to lawn furniture to apparel to margarita makers.”

Earlier this month, Billboard reported that Buffett is also planning to open a string of luxurious “Margaritaville” retirement home communities.

You can read more on the trademark case here.