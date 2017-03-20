× Westbound I-70 closed at Genesee due to major crash

GENESEE, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at Genesee due to a major crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

There is no word on whether anyone was hurt or how many vehicles were involved.

Originally, the highway was shut down in both directions. CDOT says two eastbound lanes have reopened.

It is unclear how long the westbound lanes will remain closed.

upd Crash I-70 MM 253;All WB asked to exit MM 254 Genesee Park;All EB traffic being asked to exit MM 253 Cheif Hosa;Suggested alt rte US 6 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 20, 2017

Westbound traffic is being diverted at Genesee back to eastbound U.S. 40.

CDOT recommends that drivers heading westbound from Denver use U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon as an alternative.

We are watching for more information from officials and will post updates here.