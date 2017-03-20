Elway, on Broncos letterhead, urges Senate Judiciary Committee to confirm Gorsuch

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos general manager John Elway urged the Senate Judiciary Committee to confirm Colorado native Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court in an endorsement letter written on official team letterhead.

“A native of Colorado, Neil has demonstrated tremendous intelligence, character and fairness while serving for more than a decade on the United States Court of of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit,” the letter read in part.

“His credentials, integrity and sound moral compass are major reasons why he’s already received so much bipartisan support for his nomination.

“Neil is a big Denver Broncos fan, and I can tell you that I’m a big fan of his.”

The letter was dated Monday, the first day Gorsuch appeared before the committee to consider his nomination to replace the late Jusice Antonin Scalia.

Gorsuch sits on the appeals court in Denver and lives in Boulder.