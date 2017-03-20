DHS report calls out cities and counties for not cooperating with ICE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Trump administration is busy calling out counties and cities across the country for not complying with federal government requests to detain immigrants who might face deportation. Locations in Colorado are on a report released Monday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The report gathered data over the course of week from late January of 2017 to early February of 2017. It detailed more than 200 requests from Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) to local law enforcement, asking police officers and Sheriff’s deputies to hold people accused of local crimes for up to 48 hours.

The report, ordered by President Trump, shows clear frustration from both the federal government and local police agencies across the United States. Officers and deputies are routinely saying no to detainer requests from ICE agents.

“Every other police officer, every other sheriff … before they do an arrest, they need to get a warrant signed by a judge,” said Julie Gonzales with The Meyer Law Office. “ICE should have to do the same thing.”

Gonzales works for a law office serving hundreds of Colorado immigrants. She called the DHS report “Trump propaganda” and an attempt to bully and intimidate local law enforcement.

But Trump supporters said it’s an effective way to highlight roadblocks of immigration enforcement. Gonzales, though, insisted that at the end of the day the detainer requests should not be granted because they are not legal.

“Let’s be clear—a detainer is a request made by ICE, signed by ICE,” said Gonzales.

The Sheriff of Boulder County agrees. Sheriff Joe Pelle told FOX31 his deputies will honor arrest warrants reviewed and signed by a judge or magistrate. He also said ICE detainers are not warrants and added that holding people on ICE requests may violate people’s civil rights.

Broomfield, included in the DHS report, told FOX31 it agrees with Pelle and follows the same policy. As of late Monday, FOX31 was still waiting to hear back from Denver and Weld Counties—jurisdictions also called out in the DHS report.

Immigration advocates said more and more local authorities are not cooperating with ICE requests in order to build community trust and to encourage immigrants, who are victims of crimes, to come forward.

But DHS told CNN local authorities could at least be more forthcoming about when jailed immigrants will be released, giving the Feds time to take those people into custody.

Local law enforcement agency officials told FOX31 they aren’t responsible for cost associated with enforcing immigration laws.