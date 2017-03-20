× Denver Heart Walk

Who: American Heart Association

What: 2017 Denver Heart Walk

When: Saturday, June 10, 2017

Yoga in the Broncos Stadium: 8:00 a.m

5K Run or Spin Class: 9:00 a.m.

5K Walk: 10:00 a.m.

Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2’s is thrilled to be a part of this year’s Heart Walk. As part of our 2 Your Health initiative we are passionate about healthy living and share small steps we can all take to live a longer, healthier life.

Help the American Heart Association in their mission to fight heart disease and stroke by registering for this year’s Heart Walk. There is a $50 registration fee for the yoga on the field, 5k run, or spinning class. The 5k walk is free! Participants are eligible for a Heart Walk t-shirt once they have raised a minimum of $100.

For more info and to register click here.