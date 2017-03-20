× Denver Century Ride

What: Denver Century Ride

When: Saturday, June 17, 2017

100 & 85-mile routes start at 6 am

50-mile route start at 7 am

25-mile route starts at 7:30 am

Where: Northfield Stapleton Shops (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is excited to again be a part of the Denver Century Ride. As we continue to encourage healthy living through 2 Your Health, being able to be a part of one of Colorado’s biggest bicycle races is a fun way to promote Colorado’s healthy and active lifestyle.

Join Channel 2’s own Mike Barz for a heart pumping day of bike racing and bike centered activities. Denver Century Ride offers a 100, 85, 50, or 25-mile race to accommodate all levels of riders.

After the race the fun begins! There will be a post ride street party for riders and their families and friends. Stop by for a chance to get a up-close look of our Pinpoint Weather BEAST and hang out with our reporters and anchors! Guests can shop, compare and sample from more than 20 sponsors and exhibitors at the on-site expo. Includes fun family activities and expo to explore.

For more information and to register visit denvercenturyride.com