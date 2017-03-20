× Demaryius Thomas ProCamp

What: Demaryius Thomas ProCamp

When: July 6-7, 2017 from 9am-12pm

Where: Mullen High School (click for map)

Join Super Bowl Champion Demaryius Thomas and FOX31 Denver for a two-day football camp and learn from the pro himself!

Participants will learn fundamental football skills and have the opportunity to meet and interact with the star receiver. Each camper will receive a souvenir autograph from Demaryius and a team photo with Demaryius. Thomas will be on-site to direct the event and will be joined by a selection of prep and college coaches from the area. The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 1-8. The cost of the camp is $249.

Our FOX31 sports team will be hanging out at the event so be sure to say “hi!

These camps fill up fast, so be sure to register today by clicking here.